We have a deal on the HyperCharger PRO V.2 All-in-One Charger, an 8,000mAh portable battery with built-in Lightning and micro-USB cables, plus a USB-C adapter for charging those devices. It also has a USB charging port for plugging in a third device at the same time. It’s $24.99 through our deal, but coupon code MERRYSAVE15 brings it down to $21.24 at checkout.

Check It Out: Power Up 3 Devices at Once with this 8,000mAh Hyper Charging Power Pack: $21.24