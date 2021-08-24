IBM revealed its new Telum processor at the Hot Chips semiconductor conference. It claims it can detect fraud in real time.

IBM says this could lead to “a potentially new era of prevention of fraud at scale.” Although credit card fraud is the most direct application, Telum’s onboard A.I. accelerator can handle other workloads as well. Using machine learning, it can conduct risk analysis, detect money laundering, and handle loan processing, among other things.