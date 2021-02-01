Apple has officially released its iCloud Keychain password feature for Google Chrome on Windows, AppleInsider reported. The new extension means that when using the new Chrome browser users will be able to sync their passwords across devices running Apple and Windows operating systems.

“[The new] iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC,” says Apple in the extension’s listing on the Chrome Web Store. As well as requiring the Google Chrome browser, iCloud Passwords needs iCloud 12.0 for Windows. That in turn requires Windows 10 version 18362.145 or higher, and can be downloaded from Microsoft. Once installed, iCloud Passwords will let you fill in the passwords created in Safari on Mac, iPhone, or iPad, when visiting a site in Chrome for Windows.

