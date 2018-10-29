iOS 12.1 keeps offering up more clues saying we’re about to see an iPad Pro refresh. The latest comes in the form of a device icon tucked away in the code. 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo notes:

A new icon found within iOS offers a more detailed view of the 2018 iPad Pro, which we expect to be announced during the Tuesday event in Brooklyn. This icon shows an iPad with rounded corners, no Home button and no notch. An interesting aspect of this icon is how large the bezels look when compared to the recent iPhones.

No Home button means no Touch ID, and that means Face ID support—something that’s already been found in iOS 12.1 code. If other reports prove true, this will also be the first iOS device with USB-C instead of a Lightning port. Apple’s “There’s More in the Making” media event is scheduled for 10 Am eastern time on Tuesday October 30th. Be sure to check in with The Mac Observer for our coverage and analysis of the day’s announcements.

Check It Out: Icon in iOS 12 Code Shows What to Expect From the New iPad Pro