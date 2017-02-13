iDelete Cleaner Pro for iOS 3-Year Subscription: $19

We have a deal for you on a Mac utility for cleaning temp files and caches from your iOS device called iDelete Cleaner Pro. According to the company, its, “search and collection algorithm detects and effectively cleans up useless junk data, caches, log files, and more.” You can get a three year subscription to the software for $19.
One Comment
This is a tool, a fixed app that runs a “collection algorithm” that ” detects and effectively cleans up useless junk data, caches, log files”.
Why would it be a paid service? I would pay $19 for this app. But to try to market it as a service is asinine. This isn’t email or an antivirus. It’s a tool that does one thing and likely will work for years doing that same one trick without any need to change. Their money grab is offensive enough that I wont even consider the product.