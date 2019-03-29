iFixit’s AirPods 2 Teardown ‘Disappointingly Disposable’

iFixit recently did an AirPods 2 teardown to see what’s different and how repairable they were. The verdict?

Let’s get the second of those points out of the way right away: they are not serviceable at all. iFixit had to go to almost comical lengths to open the AirPods up, and despite their expertise and tools, the iFixit team was unable to do so without permanently damaging the product. They described the product as “disappointingly disposable,” which is to say there is no practical way to service or repair them even at a professional shop.