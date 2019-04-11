iFixit is back, this time doing a teardown of the AirPods 2. They remain “disappointingly disposable” and get a 0/10 for repairability.

That said, the construction isn’t entirely unimproved—this set might survive an extra trip through the washing machine. It’s just, we know Apple can do better.

Not really a surprise here.

Check It Out: AirPods 2 Get a Zero out of Ten for Repairability