AirPods 2 Get a Zero out of Ten for Repairability

iFixit is back, this time doing a teardown of the AirPods 2. They remain “disappointingly disposable” and get a 0/10 for repairability.
That said, the construction isn’t entirely unimproved—this set might survive an extra trip through the washing machine. It’s just, we know Apple can do better.
Not really a surprise here.
Yeah. iFixIt’s business is repairs. Of course they would rate something low if it wasn’t held together with Phillips screws and had all the components on the circuit board in sockets. Not surprising at all..