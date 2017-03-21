iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit: $19.95

Our friends at Stack Commerce have put together another deal with iFixit, this time on the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit. It features a magnetized driver handle, tweezers, a spudger, a jimmy, iFixit’s own opening tool, a suction handle, six iFixit opening picks, six screwdriver bits, including Pentalobe, Torx, and Torx Security. Plus a case, all for $19.95. I own an iFixit toolkit and one of the company’s lockpicks and love them. Good tools, excellent quality.

