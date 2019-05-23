IGTV Now Supporting Landscape Video

IGTV, Instagram’s long-form video platform, is going to support landscape videos, The Verge reported. Previously only portrait videos could be uploaded. The change means YouTube content can be crossposted to the service.

“We realize this is an evolution from where IGTV started — we believe it’s the right change for viewers and creators,” the company says in a blog post. “In many ways, opening IGTV to more than just vertical videos is similar to when we opened Instagram to more than just square photos in 2015. It enabled creativity to flourish and engagement to rise — and we believe the same will happen again with IGTV”….The creators using the app seem to be pleased, but they also noted that they haven’t been able to monetize their content yet

