We have a deal on the iHaper B2 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb, a daylight white smartbulb with support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The HomeKit support means you can control it using Siri, or with the Home app. You can get this smartbulb for $15.97 through our deal.

Check It Out: iHaper B2 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb with HomeKit Support: $15.97