The security updates that Apple released today have fixed the zero-click iMessage exploit that NSO Group used for its Pegasus spyware.

What this really highlights is that popular chat programs like iMessage are currently the royal road for nation state groups, and mercenary hackers to target phones. Ubiquitous chat and messaging apps are a serious attack surface. And it’s time for them to get a lot more secure.

Check It Out: Apple Security Updates Fixed iMessage Flaw Used by Pegasus Spyware