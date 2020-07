We have a deal on the Innotech Smart Scale, a device that provides 9 precise ways to look into your body measurements including weight, body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, visceral fat, bone mass, and protein. It connects to an app on your iPhone or Android device via Bluetooth 4.0, and it supports supports Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit. This smart scale is $41.99 through our deal.

