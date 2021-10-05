In June, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the app was no longer a photo-sharing app. The Facebook-owned platform is dropping IGTV in favor of “Instagram Video.”

The IGTV app, however, isn’t going away. Instagram tells us it will now be rebranded as “Instagram Video” and will host the “Instagram Video” formatted content, along with Instagram Live videos. But it will not host Reels videos.

With today’s update, users will still be able to upload their non-Reels videos in the same way as before — by clicking on the plus sign (+) in the top-right corner of the Instagram home page and selecting “Post.” Videos can be up to 60 minutes in length.