Instagram’s Takedown of Metaverse Account Proves You Own Nothing on Web

The New York Times reports how Meta-owned Instagram blocked an @metaverse account, claiming it was impersonating someone else. The account has since been restored to its original owner, but the saga shows how you don’t truly own anything on Web 2.0.

“This account is a decade of my life and work. I didn’t want my contribution to the metaverse to be wiped from the internet,” she said. “That happens to women in tech, to women of color in tech, all the time,” added Ms. Baumann, who has Vietnamese heritage.

I disagree with that quote, however. I think Instagram would’ve taken the handle from anyone, regardless of gender or race.

