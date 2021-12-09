Instagram Rolling Out New Teen Safety and Parental Control Features

Instragram’s Take a Break feature, which encourages younger users to stop scrolling is now available in various countries. The company also release a blog post outlining further moves it will be making in a bid to protect younger users.

We’ll be taking a stricter approach to what we recommend to teens on the app, we’ll stop people from tagging or mentioning teens that don’t follow them, we’ll be nudging teens towards different topics if they’ve been dwelling on one topic for a long time and we’re launching the Take a Break feature in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which we previously announced. We’ll also be launching our first tools for parents and guardians early next year to help them get more involved in their teen’s experiences on Instagram. Parents and guardians will be able to see how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits. And we’ll have a new educational hub for parents and guardians.

