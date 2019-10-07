Instances of Android Exploit Patched Two Years Ago Found in The Wild

An exploit affecting a number of popular Android devices, supposedly patched in December 2017, has been found in the wild once again, ZDNet reported. It can allow hackers to take control of smartphones, including those from Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Google itself.

Google disclosed today that they found evidence of an Android unpatched vulnerability being used in attacks in the real world — a so-called “zero-day.” The vulnerability resides in the Android operating system’s kernel code and can be used to help an attacker gain root access to the device. Ironically, the vulnerability was patched in December 2017 in Android kernel versions 3.18, 4.14, 4.4, and 4.9, but newer versions were found to be vulnerable…Google researchers also said that the “exploit requires little or no per-device customization,” meaning it should be able to work on a wide range of handsets, although they have not confirmed this with manual reviews, as they did for the devices listed above.

