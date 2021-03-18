After releasing its ad campaign featuring Justin Long, Intel released a “PC vs. Mac” website comparing the platforms. Juli Clover shares:

Intel positions PCs as more “personalized” to fit a user’s “specific hardware and software needs,” while the ‌M1‌ Macs offer “limited” device support, games, and creation applications. “The bottom line is a PC offers users a choice, something that users don’t get with a Mac,” reads the website.

Notice how all of Intel’s examples are features of Windows, not Intel, a.k.a. actual performance statistics. What a joke.

Check It Out: After Ad Campaign, Intel Launches ‘PC vs. Mac’ Website