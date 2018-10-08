iOS 12 Protects You Against Fake Keyboards

Redditor u/p_giguere1 found out that iOS 12 can protect you against fake keyboards.

To trigger the warning: open a webpage in full-screen mode, for example a full-screen video on YouTube’s mobile website. Then tap several times at the bottom of the screen, as if you were typing on an invisible keyboard. A warning message will appear telling you the website may be showing you a fake keyboard to trick you into disclosing personal or financial information.

I haven’t been able to trigger this, but the OP and a commenter shared screenshots that appear legitimate.

