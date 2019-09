A couple of tweets from prominent journalists have said that Apple will release iOS 13.1 on September 24, instead of September 30 as previously reported. Both Lauren Goode (Wired) and Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch) are saying this.

Also: iOS 13.1, the next (and presumably more stable) version of the software will ship September 24, *not* September 30 as previously expected & reported.

Check It Out: iOS 13.1 Said to Be Released on September 24, Not 30