The iOS 13.1 Beta and a Possible Link to Trump Tariffs

Charles Arthur believes that the reason we’re seeing iOS 13.1 betas already could be linked to Trump’s tariffs.

Apple’s management also knows it can just about find a win-win solution here. If 13.1 proceeds as if it were 13.0, then it will be ready roughly when the “normal” 13.0 would have been, roughly a week after the new iPhones are launched, but about a week before they go on sale. That means that it can be the “GM” when it’s announced.

I don’t buy his Occam’s Razor logic because that is about finding an explanation with the fewest assumptions, and not his stated “most rational explanation.” And his theory, although interesting nonetheless, makes more assumptions than the current explanation of “Apple is holding features for iOS 13.1 to make iOS 13.0 more stable.”

