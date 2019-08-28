Apple Releases iOS 13.1 Public Beta 1

After confusing people yesterday with the release of iOS 13.1 developer beta, today iOS 13.1 public beta 1 is available.

Beta 1 of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 include a handful of features that were removed from earlier iOS 13 and ipadOS 13 betas, most notably enhanced automation with Shortcuts. The testing of beta versions of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 may suggest that iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 have been finalized.

Once the public betas wind down, I like to delete my public beta profile so I can get the official iOS release. If you’d like to do the same, instead of waiting for the official iOS 13.1 release, I suggest you delete the profile in Settings > General > Profiles.

