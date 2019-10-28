iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 Released With Big Features like Deep Fusion

Today Apple released iOS 13.2, iPad 13.2, and updates to its other operating systems. This is a bigger update than previous releases that contained mostly bug fixes.

iOS 13.2 introduces Deep Fusion, an advanced image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with dramatically better texture, detail, and reduced noise in lower light, on ‌iPhone 11‌, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Additional features include updated and additional emoji, Announce Messages for ‌AirPods‌, support for ‌AirPods Pro‌, ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video, ‌HomeKit‌ enabled routers, and new ‌Siri‌ privacy settings. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.