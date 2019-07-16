An iOS 13 password bug was discovered in the latest betas that give unauthenticated access to Website & App Passwords in Settings.

As detailed by iDeviceHelp on YouTube, you can access all of the saved usernames and passwords in Settings by repeatedly tapping the “Website & App Passwords” menu and avoiding the Face ID or Touch ID prompt. After several tries, iOS 13 will show all of your passwords and logins, even if you never successfully authenticated with Face ID or Touch ID.

I haven’t been able to replicate the issue, but I’ll keep trying to see.

Check It Out: iOS 13 Password Bug Gives Unauthenticated Access in Settings