We have a deal on the iOS 13 & Swift 5 Programming eBook, which is designed to be the ultimate beginner programming guide. Covering Swift programming basics, object-oriented programming, model view controller, iOS 13 development, and other frameworks, this book will have you build multiple apps on your own and publish it to the Apple App Store. It’s $9 through our deal.

Check It Out: iOS 13 and Swift 5 Programming eBook: $9