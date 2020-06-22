Craig Federighi Reveals iOS 14 Clipboard Will Be Locked Down

Michael Grothaus interviewed Craig Federighi where he talks about iOS 14 privacy features. One feature is restricted access to the system clipboard/pasteboard. Apps will no longer have full access, which was a problem in the past.

Though there isn’t a lot of evidence apps have done this on a wide scale, apps will now require your approval to access the pasteboard for the first time. If a messaging app requests approval, it’s probably legit–but look out if, say, a free gaming app wants to get at your pasteboard.

As regular readers can guess, I’m excited for the new privacy features in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

