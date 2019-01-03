u/thomanthony shared an iPad OS design concept on Reddit. It turns the iPad into even more of a productivity tool.

This is quite possibly the most exciting peice of technology I’ve acquired in the last decade and, yes, I’m including the iPhone X in that calculation. The last time I bought an iPad was in 2012 when the first Retina screen equipped model hit the market. And I loved it. But it quickly was relegated to the job of a full-color Kindle replacement and kitchen recipe manager.

These are cool features and it would be interesting to see if Apple implements similar ones in iOS 13.

Check It Out: This Person Created an iPad OS Design Concept