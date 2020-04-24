iPhone 12 Faces Delays and Limits to 5G Capacity

There are more indications that the iPhone 12 will face delays. Available options may also differ depending on the availability of faster 5G networks, according to Cult of Mac.

Options also could be limited in the United States and in other countries, where faster mmWave 5G technology is available. Elsewhere, customers may have a complete iPhone 12 lineup to choose from, but with slower 5G technology, according to the source. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has placed question marks on whether Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup will arrive on time. Many reliable sources remain confident that Apple plans to launch new phones in September, as is traditional.

