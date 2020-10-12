Spotted by @AppleSWUpdates and enhanced by 9To5Mac, design assets were found on the iCloud website that shows a newer iPhone with a slightly smaller notch. It’s not much but it’s noticeable.

These, of course, might also be placeholders to hide the official icons until tomorrow’s event. But the icons are identified as “iPhone13, x” which confirms that they were uploaded to represent iPhone 12, since iPhone 11 is internally identified as “iPhone12, x.”

