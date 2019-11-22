iPhone 12 to have 6GB of RAM, Predict Analysts

Barclays analysts believe that the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will have 6GB of RAM and be 5G enabled. They also made predictions about the iPhone SE 2. MacRumors got a peek at their predictions.

In a research note viewed by MacRumors, the Barclays analysts said the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will likely have 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They also expect both models to feature rear-facing 3D sensing and mmWave support for higher-performance 5G. The base model iPhone 12 is expected to have 4GB of RAM, equal to the iPhone 11. While the iPhone 12 is also expected to be 5G enabled, the analysts did not indicate whether the device will support mmWave, sub-6GHz, or both. Last, the analysts indicated that the so-called “iPhone SE 2” is still in the pipeline

