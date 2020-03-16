It appears that the much-rumored ‘iPhone 12’ could be as fast as an iPad Pro. That’s according to Geekbench scores for the potential ‘A14’ processor, uncovered by AppleInsider.
It is expected that the “iPhone 12” will have improved performance, and these scores show massive gains year-over-year. Apple has been seeing huge gains in their chipsets despite the rest of the industry hitting a bit of a performance wall. New Geekbench testing, discovered by AppleInsider purporting to be from the A14 processor shows the first A-series processor to cross the 3.0 GHz mark. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has an A12X chipset with 8 cores and scores 1110 on a single core, and 4568 on the multi-core. The scores for the alleged A14 go beyond even that.
Check It Out: ‘iPhone 12’ With ‘A14’ Processor May be as Fast as iPad Pro
Bleh…I forgot why I quit reading TMO awhile back. “Articles” like this are exactly why. The only thing missing from the story on the homepage is the one thing that should be there: the link to the actual story that has something to say about the headline. Making people click back into an entire other page for a LINK is just bad UX. If the slug says EVERYTHING you have to say about a topic, it should also include the off-site link.