We saw Apple executives on stage mention one or or one-and-a-half extra hours of battery with iPhone 13 models. This review proves it.

Apple was careful not to promise any specific battery life on the new iPhones. I think that’s because of 5G. Depending on 5G frequency and signal quality, the battery life you get can be much shorter than you see here—and the 5G situation is so confusing across different carriers and countries that I don’t think Apple was willing to make a generalization. Of course, you can always turn off 5G.