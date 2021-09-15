Lots of people were on notch-watch as the iPhone 13 was unveiled on Tuesday. MacWorld has the details on how much smaller it is compared to that on previous models.

The notch has been reduced by 20 percent in width…The iPhone 13’s notch is indeed narrower than the iPhone 12 thanks to the placement of the speaker, which has moved to the top of the phone. However, the notch is still very present and very noticeable and actually looks a bit taller than the iPhone 12’s notch. It likely won’t make too much of a difference compared to the iPhone 12 when viewing full-screen photos and videos.