The verification process for Chinese supplier Sunny Optical’s iPad 5P lens has reportedly gone smoothly, significantly increasing the probability of the ‌iPhone 13‌ shipping with its 7P Wide Angle lens. This would improve the Ultra Wide camera’s low light capabilities. That’s according to the latest TFI Securities note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, seen by MacRumors. (The information does though conflict with a report from Barclays analysts.)

Kuo expects Sunny to begin mass shipments of its ‌iPad‌ 5P lens in the middle of the first quarter of 2021, supplying Apple with around 15% of those parts due to limited initial production capacity. It is not specified in the report which ‌iPad‌ model the 5P lens is destined for, but shipment proportion for both 5P and 7P lenses is expected to further increase to between 15-20% and 25-30% in 2022. According to Kuo, Sunny Optical’s greater competition will also put pressure on Largan, which is currently fueling a price war due to its significant technological advantages over other iPhone lens suppliers.

