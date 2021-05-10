Models of the forthcoming iPhone 13 will be thicker than their iPhone 12 equivalents. They will also have larger, thicker camera bumps and the lenses will stick out less. That’s according to ‌schematics seen by MacRumors.

In addition to a thicker camera bump, Apple is changing the overall size of the camera bump, a shift that will also be most noticeable on the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro. The ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro have camera bumps that measures in at around 28mm by 30mm, while the ‌iPhone 13‌ will have a camera bump that’s closer to square at around 29mm by 29mm, with the bump also located about a millimeter closer to the top of the iPhone. The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro is expected to gain a larger camera bump, measuring in at around 36mm by 37mm, so rather than having a camera bump size similar to the ‌iPhone 13‌, it will be more similar to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max.

