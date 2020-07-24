Why The iPhone is Key to Photographer Dimpy Bhalotia

For London-based photographer Dimpy Bhalotia, the iPhone has become a core part of producing beautiful art, including the picture in this piece. The iPhone Photography Awards winner explained why to Cult of Mac.

Bhalotia, a full-time fine art street photographer based out of London, told Cult of Mac she loves shooting with an iPhone so much that it’s become second nature. “It’s a lightweight butter slice always in my hand, which has the entire world in it,” she said. “It feels like I’m shooting with my palm.” In 2020, you don’t need an expensive DSLR camera and a darkroom to produce breathtaking imagery. The iPhone has truly democratized photography — and made it easier for anyone to capture the magic of everyday moments.

