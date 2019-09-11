Ken Segall writes (Sep. 9) that it’s time to dump both the “i” in iPhone as well as the alphabet soup.
I think it’s amazingly cool that the i-thing happened, but everything has a beginning and an end. The trick is knowing when to end.
Smarts and forward-thinking always beats clinging to the past.
The truth is, Apple has already made the i-decision. It’s been years since a new i-product appeared. Apple Watch, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple Card—all would be i-things under the old rules.
Apple dropped the alphabet soup on Sep. 10 along with the bizarre “X” vs. “ten.” Will the “i” be next?
Check It Out: iPhone Naming Conventions Are a Mess
Dude is way late to the party…
https://www.macobserver.com/columns-opinions/editorial/renaming-apple-products-deck-chair-shuffles/
Darn. I had forgotten about your article! Good stuff.