iPhone ‘Periscope’ Lens Supply Chain on Target for 2022 Launch

Apple’s so-called “periscope” lens for iPhone is on track for 2022, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It is expected to bring onboard new suppliers to fulfill orders for both lens and voice coil motor parts, reported AppleInsider.

Two new suppliers are anticipated to enter Apple’s supply chain as the tech giant works to build out iPhone’s camera capabilities, Kuo said in a note to investors on Wednesday. Korean lens supplier Semco and Chinese lens supplier Sunny Optical are predicted to furnish parts in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, respectively. Apple is contracting with the new companies to further diversify lens component supply for iPhone, iPad and Mac, the note reads. Lower lens costs and new technology development are also cited as benefits. Semco, for example, is forecast to ship a periscope telephoto lens for iPhone in 2022, with the firm winning an estimated half of all orders. Largan+Alps/Minebea are also expected to provide parts for the new mechanism.

