CNET has done a nice comparison of the cameras on Apple and Samsung’s $400 phones. Both are good, but for video and detail when magnifying, the iPhone SE wins out.

The iPhone can also film at 4K/60fps, while the A51 can only film at 4K/30. Autofocus on the Galaxy A51 isn’t as smooth as it is on the iPhone SE… Both these $400 phones have capable cameras that bely the retail price. The Galaxy offers more flexibility if you want to be able to switch between different scenarios like using ultra-wide or macro. But the iPhone has stronger video recording and, in some cases, the camera captures more detail at full magnification.

Check It Out: iPhone SE Camera vs Galaxy A51 Camera