Examining the iPhone SE Single Lens Camera

The team behind camera app Halide have taken a look at how well the iPhone SE can take Portrait Mode photos with a single lens camera.

The new iPhone SE can’t use focus pixels, because its older sensor doesn’t have enough coverage. Instead, it generates depth entirely through machine learning. It’s easy to test this yourself: take a picture of another picture.

A good write up, and interesting that it can do this purely with software, while the iPhone XR still had some hardware basis for these types of photos.

