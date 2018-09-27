Websites Can Access Your iPhone Sensor Data

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Link

As if apps collecting your personal data wasn’t bad enough, apparently websites in Safari can access your iPhone sensor data.

That mobile browsers offer developers access to sensors isn’t necessarily problematic on its own. It’s what helps those services automatically adjust their layout, for example, when you switch your phone’s orientation. And the World Wide Web Consortium standards body has codified how web applications can access sensor data. But the researchers…found that the standards allow for unfettered access to certain sensors. And sites are using it.

Check It Out: Websites Can Access Your iPhone Sensor Data

Websites Can Access Your iPhone Sensor Data
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account