iPhone Wrapped in Tin Foil Found at Ghislaine Maxwell’s Home

An iPhone wrapped in tin foil was amongst the possessions found at Ghislaine Maxwell’s hidden New Hampshire home. Ms. Maxwell is accused of being a conspirator of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The tale is amongst a collection of Apple-related crime stories rounded up by AppleInsider.

When the New Hampshire home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and accused co-conspirator of the late mogul and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was raided last month, FBI agents found a cell phone wrapped in tin foil among her possessions. According to federal prosecutors, as cited by CNN, the phone was “a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection, not by the press or public, which of course would have no ability to trace her phone or intercept her communications, but by law enforcement.” It’s not clear if the phone was an iPhone, but Vanity Fair reported that Maxwell had an iPhone, iPad, and laptop with her during her time living incognito. Maxwell, who has been charged with federal crimes including enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, has pled not guilty.

