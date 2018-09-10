Apple’s New iPhone Names: iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr

Apple’s branding for the new iPhone models to be announced this Wednesday may leave some shoppers non-plussed. The new iPhones, according to Bloomberg, will be the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone Xr. The Xs and Xs Max models will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens and the Xr model will have a 6.1-inch LCD screen. The report adds,

The phones may raise the iPhone average sales price, boosting revenue and profit, while expanding the total number of active Apple devices to support sales of accessories and digital services. Still, none of the phones will feature breakthrough new features, with more significant changes planned for next year, the people said.

Apple also plans to introduce Apple Watch Series 4, the AirPower wireless charging pad, a new entry-level MacBook, and a pro user-focused mini desktop Mac this year. It’s shaping up to be a busy—and expensive—fall.

