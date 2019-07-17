iPhones Have 100,000 More Processing Power Than Apollo 11 Computer

iPhones have over 100,000 times more processing power than the Apollo 11 computer; with 4GB of RAM they have over a million times more memory, and with 512GB of storage they have over seven million times more storage.
Despite the rapid technological advances since then, astronauts haven’t actually been back to the moon since 1972. This seems surprising. After all, when we reflect on this historic event, it is often said that we now have more computing power in our pocket than the computer aboard Apollo 11 did. But is that true? And, if so, how much more powerful are our phones?
It’s amazing to see how far technology has advanced since then.
Not really. Think of it this way, we got to the moon and back with the primitive tools of the day. It isn’t a technological problem. I won’t even say it has been a money problem. Though while many leaders have given lip service to moving beyond low earth orbit, they always balk at the price. No, it has been the WILL that has been lacking. The vision has been lacking. We have been cursed with half a century of leaders that only think about redrawing the map on this speck, not moving out and creating new ones. Of leaders that think only about the next two year election or fiscal cycle, not what is good for their grandchildren. Of leaders that see the cost of everything but not the value of anything. We don’t have a colony on the moon and footprints on mars because the public does not see the value and leaders have not made the case for it.
NASA needs to move beyond the teflon pans level of justification for space exploration. They need to make the case for it because of the tangible benefits to having people permanently living throughout the solar system
Leaders need to take that case and sell it to the public. Make the public understand why it is the most important job of the next half century.
The public needs to wake up, be woken up, to the fact that we have two choices. We can go up and out into space, or civilization will go down a drain of fewer resources, fewer opportunities, and lower living standards. Once people understand that they can wallow in the polluted swamp, or start a new life on mars, the moon, asteroids, then they will, much as they did with the discovery of the Americas some five hundred years ago, want to go there.
But it all has to start with vision.
And, an acceptance that people will die. Nothing is 100% safe.