We have a deal on the iPM Wireless Charging Docks with Removable Charging Pad. This device allows you to charge four devices at once with its integrated wireless charging pad. You can use it with smartwatches, smartphones, wireless headsets, or an Apple Pencil. The iPM Wireless Charging Docks with Removable Charging Pad is $69.99 through our deal, but coupon code WEEKEND15 brings it down to $59.50 at checkout.

Check It Out: Charge 4 Devices at Once with This Fast Charging Wireless Pad: $59.50