Check out the iRig Video Creator Tool Bundle. It includes the iKlip Grip Pro, a desktop tripod, handgrip, full-sized tripod, and monopod; a ¼” UNC mount on the top to make it easy to mount accessories; the iRig Mic Lav lapel microphone that plugs directly into your smartphone or tablet, and a 6” LED ring light with adjustable color and brightness so you always look your best. In short, it’s everything you need to record videos or live stream. This bundle is $89.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: iRig Video Creator Tool Bundle with Mounting Clip, Mic, Remote Shutter, More: $89.99