We have a deal on iRingg Ringtone Creator for Mac, an app that let’s you create ringtones for your iPhone on your Mac. It also offers direct to iPhone transfer, so that in one-click, you can wirelessly transfer your new ringtone into iPhone’s default ringtones section. Plus, it lets you create ringtones from audio you find on the Internet. This Mac app is $9.95 through our deal, half off retail.

Check It Out: iRingg Ringtone Creator for Mac: $9.95