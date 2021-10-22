Scott Gilbertson writes about Safari for The Register on Friday, pondering its features (or lack thereof) with other major browsers.

If Apple were less opaque and faster in its development process it could participate more in the debate over new APIs. If the company truly has concerns about the privacy implications of APIs, then it should voice them. Push back against Google, and provide a real alternative to Chrome. It wouldn’t be easy, but it might be the only hope we have.

Check It Out: Is Safari Becoming the New Internet Explorer Holding Back Progress?