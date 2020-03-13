Data Caps Probably Won’t Go Away Permanently

Companies are making employees work from home because of the coronavirus. In a rare show of generosity, many ISPs are eliminating data caps. But I have to disagree with Devin Coldeway. Data caps are a way to make money from customers, and I don’t think they will go away permanently. They’ll be charging us up the wazoo like old times.

Pressure from the global pandemic has broadband companies loosening the arbitrary restrictions on the connections users pay for — and this may be the beginning of the end for the data caps we’ve lived in fear of for decades. Here’s why.

