iTunes will be turned into Music, with Podcasts and TV split off from the app on macOS Catalina. But your content isn’t going anywhere, and you can still manage your local music library and buy songs.

It’s true that Apple likes the Apple Music streaming service, and it is true that it’s breaking up iTunes into separate apps. Nothing else you’ve heard is true, in particular the rumors that Apple is getting out of media sales are completely bogus —and you’re not going to lose anything with macOS Catalina because Apple wants it gone.

Check It Out: PSA: iTunes Might Be Gone, But Your Content Isn’t