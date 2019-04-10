J.J. Abrams spoke to Fast Company about what it is like to be stepping into the unknown and working with Apple. It comes alongside the news that Julianne Moore will star in ‘Lisey’s Story’ which he is producing for Apple’s new TV+ Service.

While you could say six or eight (episodes), what does it even look like when it comes out? I have faith in (Apple), but, again, it’s not like there’s complete clarity on how it presents in the world, how it’s perceived. What’s the interface, exactly? And what do people feel when they use it? Who knows. So it’s the Wild West.

Check It Out: J. J. Abrams: Working With Apple is ‘The Wild West’